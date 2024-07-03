Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,449,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 65,634.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,149,000 after purchasing an additional 219,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,601,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $510.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.28 and its 200 day moving average is $516.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

