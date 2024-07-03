Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Logitech International stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $102.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

