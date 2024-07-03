Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMS opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

