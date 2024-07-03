Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 203,391 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 180,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UTF opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

