Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
