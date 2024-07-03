Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AN opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.81 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

