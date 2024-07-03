Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market cap of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

