Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ SLP opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

