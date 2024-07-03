Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 16.22%. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.540-0.560 EPS.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.