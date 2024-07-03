Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.28

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SKL stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of £35.34 million, a PE ratio of -3,797.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.97. Skillcast Group has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.52).

Skillcast Group plc provides staff compliance training services in the United Kingdom, Malta, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers compliance declarations, surveys, and compliance registers; bespoke e-learning solutions; Learning Management System, an managed software-as-a-service that enables companies to build and deliver digital training content; Policy Hub, an online tool that provides corporate policy management solutions; Training 360, an offline tracking and learning solution; Events Management System for managing online and face-to-face corporate training events; SMCR 360, a suite of compliance tools to centralize, integrate, and automate senior managers and certification regime process; and Regtech tools to manage various compliance needs.

