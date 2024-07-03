Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.28

Skillcast Group plc (LON:SKL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Skillcast Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Skillcast Group Price Performance
SKL stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a market cap of £35.34 million, a PE ratio of -3,797.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.97. Skillcast Group has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 41 ($0.52).
About Skillcast Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Skillcast Group
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Savvy Investors’ Rate Cut Portfolio: Bonds, Small Caps, Energy
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Generac Holdings Stock: Mixed Signals Leave Investors Uncertain
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Analysts and Earnings Propel the S&P 500’s Continuous Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Skillcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.