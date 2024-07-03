Skyline Advisors Inc. Acquires 83 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 975,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 125.4% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.97. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

