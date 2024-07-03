SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

SLRC stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. SLR Investment has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 41.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

