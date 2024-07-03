SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

SGH stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 42.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 32,469.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

