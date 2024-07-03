Sow Good (SOWG) versus Its Peers Financial Survey

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sow Good to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million -$3.06 million -53.88 Sow Good Competitors $7.29 billion $662.56 million 2.42

Analyst Recommendations

Sow Good’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sow Good and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good Competitors 323 1315 1520 31 2.39

Sow Good currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Sow Good Competitors -30.56% -48.84% -12.26%

Volatility & Risk

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sow Good beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

