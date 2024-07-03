Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sprout Social by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,066.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,548 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprout Social stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

