StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $120.05 million and $311,123.85 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $3,368.63 or 0.05589226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,638 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,638.05812761. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,428.30343012 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $270,589.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

