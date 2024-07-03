State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $25,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

