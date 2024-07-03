State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 218.1% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $228.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $241.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.91 and a 200 day moving average of $202.90.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,654 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

