State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,571 shares of company stock worth $5,687,391. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $143.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.