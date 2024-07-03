State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $185.39 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.05 and its 200 day moving average is $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

