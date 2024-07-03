State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.24 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

