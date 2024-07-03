State of Michigan Retirement System Has $19.68 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,720,612 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $154.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

