State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.83 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $235.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its 200 day moving average is $253.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

