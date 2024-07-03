State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Shares of TMUS opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.18 and a 200-day moving average of $164.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.47 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,399,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,720,246. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

