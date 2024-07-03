Stephen W. Hope Sells 75 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total transaction of $18,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,577. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

