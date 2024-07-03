Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.02% from the stock’s current price.

SUM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

NYSE SUM opened at $35.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $29.98 and a 1-year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

