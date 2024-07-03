Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 48,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average volume of 18,463 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,832 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,205,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,267,000.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.43.
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.
