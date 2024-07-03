Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 48,218 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 161% compared to the average volume of 18,463 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,832 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,205,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,267,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $146.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.43.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

