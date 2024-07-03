StockNews.com Downgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $71.84 on Monday. Workiva has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,836,000 after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,116,000 after buying an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

