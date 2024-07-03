StockNews.com Upgrades Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Buy

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE stock opened at $116.06 on Monday. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average is $125.35.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Allegion by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.