Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.20 Per Share

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Supreme stock opened at GBX 169.92 ($2.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £197.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.67 and a beta of 1.23. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 125.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

