Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Up 0.4%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.29. 337,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,383,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.89.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 49,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $1,864,425.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,568.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Symbotic by 578.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,006 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,147,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

