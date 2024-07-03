Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 302,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,455 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 280,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 103,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $2,592,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

