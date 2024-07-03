Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.