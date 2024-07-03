Sysco Co. (SYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Sysco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Sysco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sysco to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of SYY opened at $70.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

