Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.72. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 1,958,691 shares trading hands.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on Tellurian

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

(Get Free Report)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.