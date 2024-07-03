Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Insider Justin Trojanowski Purchases 7,500 Shares

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) insider Justin Trojanowski bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,882.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on TPST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
View Our Latest Stock Report on TPST
About Tempest Therapeutics
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tempest Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.