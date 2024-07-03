Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Insider Justin Trojanowski Purchases 7,500 Shares

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) insider Justin Trojanowski bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,882.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

