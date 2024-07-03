Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Insider Justin Trojanowski Purchases 7,500 Shares

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) insider Justin Trojanowski bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,882.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Tempest Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TPST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

