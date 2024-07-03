Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.18.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC opened at $134.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth $6,182,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

