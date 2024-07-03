Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $317.93 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Terra has a market cap of $317.93 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000551 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 783,966,454 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

