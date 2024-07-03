Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Tesla Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $231.26 on Wednesday. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $737.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

