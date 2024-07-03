The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 17,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

