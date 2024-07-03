The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Up 12.4% in June

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,200 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the May 31st total of 850,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Get Andersons alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 65.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Andersons by 323.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.