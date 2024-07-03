The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

CLX stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

