The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Short Interest Down 5.0% in June

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the May 31st total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,135 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Clorox by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Clorox Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

