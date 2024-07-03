The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 247.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

COO opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

