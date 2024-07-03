The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104,246 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $334.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $338.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

