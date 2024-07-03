The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.1% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $386.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $159.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

