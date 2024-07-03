The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Jay R. Grant Sells 141,434 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTD opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 613,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,226,000 after buying an additional 147,717 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 67,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.