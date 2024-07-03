Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 10th.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,116.86%.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 0.5 %

TH stock opened at C$1.90 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.22 and a twelve month high of C$5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.00.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

