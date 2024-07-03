Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 334,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $533.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.50. The firm has a market cap of $203.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.47.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

