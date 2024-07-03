TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Harry Morley Sells 25,000 Shares

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,272.96).

LON WRKS opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Wednesday. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The stock has a market cap of £15 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.37.

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

