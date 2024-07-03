TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Harry Morley Sells 25,000 Shares

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £5,750 ($7,272.96).
TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance
LON WRKS opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Wednesday. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The stock has a market cap of £15 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.37.
About TheWorks.co.uk
